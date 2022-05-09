Miss Kidi Ghana Set To Roll

Lady Precious

After making history as the first pageant for kids, Miss Kidi Ghana bounces back this year with some exciting and educative content.

The road to crowning a new young queen started Sunday, May 8, 2022, with the unveiling of 20 beautiful contestants.

The unveiling ceremony, streamed across Miss Kidi Ghana social media handles (Facebook, Twitter), witnessed the kids starting their journey of becoming top models.

This year’s edition is themed, “Uncovering the Unique Potential of the Younger Female Generation.”

The event, which seeks to give kids good foundation to launch their beauty pageant ambitions at a younger age, was opened to female kids between the ages of five and 12.

The six-week educational beauty pageant features a series of competitions, including talent shows, a walk down the runway, and task presentation, among others.

Speaking in an interview ahead of the ceremony, Mrs. Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, Executive Director of ASKOF Productions (organisers of the pageantry), said the pageantry was aimed at giving the girl child a voice in society.

“We created this pageantry platform to offer the younger ones a voice in society, as well as build their courage and showcase their talent at this very age.

“By doing so, we are fine-tuning their career paths, and making them believe in their abilities to become top beauty and fashion models in the future,” she said.

Mrs. Aduonum further disclosed that they had recruited some top professional models in the country to guide these young ones and teach them the basics of modeling.

The maiden edition of the Miss Kidi Ghana pageant was won by Lady Precious, an 11-year-old student of Believers School in Accra.