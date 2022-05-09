‘My Album Has Great Songs’

King Promise

Ghanaian highlife and afrobeats singer, Gregory Bortey Newman, known as King Promise, says his forthcoming 15-track album titled ‘The 5 Stars’ has great hits and features, and is expected to top global charts after its release on June 10 this year.

According to the ‘Chop Life’ crooner, in an interview with Okay FM monitored by BEATWAVES, the album speaks about his inspirational musical journey, and the growth of his brand from being the Nungua ‘Boy P’ to the renowned King Promise.

The album contains his recent singles ‘Bad N Rude’ ft. WSTRN, ‘Chop Life’ ft. Patoranking, ‘Ring My Line’ ft Headie One, and ‘Slow Down’. The 5-Star project will also include singles with Wizkid, Omah Lay, Chance the Rapper, Vic Mensa, Frenna and Bisa Kdei.

Having burst onto the Ghanaian music scene with his debut album ‘As Promise’, the highlife sensation boasts of quite an impressive catalogue of hit singles within a very short time of their release, with great features such as ‘Bra’ with the legendary highlife musician, Kojo Antwi, ‘Selfish’ with Nigerian singer, Simi, and a host of others.

King Promise’s latest release is titled ‘Ginger’, produced by Grammy-winning producer JAE5. ‘Ginger’ is King Promise’s first official output of the year, following the success of his Patoranking assisted ‘Chop Life’.

In 2021, the afro-pop musician made his Billboard chart debut with his song ‘Slow Down’. The slow-tempo jam made waves across the globe, and as a result made it to the ‘Top Triller Global’ chart on Billboard.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke