Joe Mettle To Embark On 4-City Tour

Joe Mettle

Award-winning gospel musician, Joe Mettle, has hinted that he will soon be embarking on a four-city tour to celebrate ten years of his annual concert dubbed, “Praise Reloaded Concert.”

Themed “The Kadosh,” the tour will see the gospel artiste perform in four major cities (regional capitals), starting in Takoradi on May 15, at the Breakthrough Family Ministries International (Windy Ridge), then to Koforidua on the May 29, at the ICGC Jesus Temple (Koforidua Gallaway).

The Praise Reloaded train will make a stop at CCC, Kumasi, on June 5, before climaxing with the grand finale in Accra, on June 29, at the Perez Dome.

The tour, which is expected to attract huge congregations of gospel music lovers, will also feature some celebrated gospel artistes, and also provide the platform for Christians to have a fulfilled praise and worship time with their Creator,

Some of the artistes billed to perform at the four venues alongside Joe Mettle include KODA, SK Frimpong, Luigi Maclean, Soul Winners, Akese Brempong, Ceccy Twum, Bethel Revival Choir, MOG, Ohemaa Mercy, Kofi Peprah, Ntozoko Mbambo, Nathaniel Bassey, Diana Hamilton, and the Love Gift.

Other activities lined up to celebrate the 10th anniversary include an album release (The Kadosh), a worship and music seminar, school and community outreaches, a walk with Joe Mettle and friends, and a dinner night with patrons and partners of Joe Mettle Ministries.

The Praise Reloaded Concert since its inception in 2012 has served as a platform for many lovers of gospel music to enjoy an atmosphere of praise and worship.

The past events have had artistes such as Danny Nettey, Eugene Zutah, Francis Amoh, Cwesi Oteng, among others on the platform.

Joe Mettle, who is known for popular tracks such as ‘Bo Noo Ni’, ‘Amen’, ‘Turning Around’, among others, has been doing gospel music for over a decade now. He began his gospel music career with the award-winning music group, Soul Winners.

He is the first Ghanaian gospel artiste to be awarded Artiste of the Year, at the 2017 edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).

He was named Best Male Artiste in Africa at the 2019 edition of the Africa Gospel Awards.