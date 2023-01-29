Ato Essien Begs Court Over GH₵20m … Don’t Jail Me

Ato Essien

Founder of defunct Capital Bank, William Ato Essien is reportedly pleading with the court not to put him behind bars if he is unable to fulfill his promise of paying GH₵20million to the state by April 28, 2023 as promised.

The celebrated bank thief is therefore appealing to the court to give him the opportunity to explain why he was unable to pay.

This was contained in a fresh document filed by the convict’s lawyers challenging the December 13, 2022 decision of the High Court.

This comes after the High Court presided over by Justice Eric Kyei Baffuor found Mr Essien guilty of stealing after he pleaded guilty and promised to refund over GHC90 million.

The court therefore accepted terms of agreement Mr Essien had entered into with the state represented by the Attorney General.

Mr Essien is required to pay an amount of GH₵90 million as restitution and reparation to the state within one year.

He has paid an initial amount of GH₵30 million and need to refund the remaining GHC60 million in three instalments.

He is to pay some GH₵20million to the state latest by April 28, 2023 as his first installment failure of which he will be jailed.

By Vincent Kubi