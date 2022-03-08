Atta Akyea Chased Away Over Failed Promises

Samuel Atta Akyea

Some aggrieved youth in the Akim Abuakwa South Constituency of the Eastern Region chased out their Member of Parliament (MP), Samuel Atta Akyea for allegedly failing to fulfill his campaign promises to them.

The MP who was nearly physically attacked by the agitated constituents in a viral video sighted by DGN Online, had to be ferry away to avoid nasty incident.

He was seen taking steps towards a vehicle, as scores of people hooted and booed at him amidst name calling and usage of unprintable words.

Shockingly, some members who were determined on what they wanted to achieve still followed his car while the MP veered off with his escort.

However, it is unclear what might triggered the anger of the youth but some residents after the incident complained in the video about the bad nature of the roads in Nkronkoso where he had allegedly promised to fix the road during the 2020 elections.

Ata Akyea, a former Minister of Works and Housing was removed by President Akufo-Addo in his second term, eliciting jubilation from the constituents including Kyebi residents.

By Vincent Kubi