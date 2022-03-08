Police Chase15 Over Dakpema Shooting Incident

The Police in the Northern region have served notice that they are after 15 suspects, who attacked the Dakpema Palace in Tamale, shooting the chief and four others in the process.

According to the Tamale Police, the incident happened on Monday dawn and five people including the Dakpema Chief, Naa Bawa Fuseini, sustained gunshot wounds.

In a statement, the police said that “our attention was drawn to a shooting at the Dakpema Chief’s Palace here in Tamale, and according to eyewitnesses,15 people onboard a Toyota Hilux raided the palace and fired, four others and the chief himself sustained gunshot wounds.”

They stated that the injured are currently in the Tamale Teaching Hospital receiving treatment.

The Police Service noted that they are still investigating and gathering information to ascertain what transpired.

While stating that “We have declared a manhunt for those 15 men, we believe we would find them”, they assured the public that “the community is calm as we are currently doing police patrols.”

Meanwhile, it has emerged that the Dakpema Palace and Gulkpe Naa Palace are contending over who is the chief of Tamale.

The Overlord of Dagbon recently spelt out the duties of the two palaces because both the Dakpema Chief and the GulkpeNaa bear the same position.

The report indicates that the Northern Regional Crime Officer and a team of investigators are looking into the matter.