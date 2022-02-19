Atta Mills Brother Angry Over Death Probe

Samuel Atta Mills, late President Mills Brother

Brother of the late John Evans Atta Mills, Samuel Atta Mills has accused persons demanding a bi-partisan investigation into the death of the late President of using his brother’s death for politics.

According to him “I was with my brother (President Atta Mills) throughout his presidency. He died in my hands and I know what killed him. I have the autopsy report so Annoh-Dompreh should rather probe into JB Danquah’s (murder).

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosiisen, the Member of Parliament for Komenda Edina Eguafo Abirem in the Central region said there were no good intentions behind the Majority’s call.

He said the Majority should rather focus on addressing issues bothering the country such as the UTAG strike and the demands by the aggrieved Nation Builders Corps (NABCo) instead of dragging his brother’s death into politics.

He continued “Why are the MPs crying more than the bereaved. It’s when there are no elders in the house that the children go wayward”.

“Why do they care about Atta Mills than their own J.B Danquah who was murdered in cold blood, adding that people are suffering in this country. You don’t sit at the front desk for useless things like this. They should know the difference between stupidity and wisdom. Every year they want to use Professor Mills death to do politics”.

“How many times have Annoh-Dompreh spoken about the strikes going on in this country? How many times has he spoken about E-Levy. It is time for people with brains to talk. What worries me is there are so many intelligent MPs on the majority side, why have they kept them away from the front desk and allowed people like Annoh-Dompreh to speak anyhow?

He claimed “I know Habib Iddrisu very well. His mother was a very good friend to Prof Mills. For him to get involved in this is below him. It is not necessary to investigate prof’s death. We know what caused his death. I have his autopsy report with me”.

“So is this their level of politics? They should be ashamed of themselves. People voted for them to come to parliament to engage in things that will benefit the whole nation. Things are becoming harder. Fuel prices are rising. Those are the things we should be worried about as Members of Parliament”.

“When they set up this committee, they should call me as their first witness and I will be the last witness they will call” he expressed on Radio