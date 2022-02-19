More MPs Ready To Sponsor Probe Into Atta Mills’ Death – Annoh-Dompreh

Frank Annoh- Dompreh

More Members of Parliament (MPs) from the Majority side of the house are ready to sponsor the private members’ motion for a probe into the death of former President John Evans Atta Mills, says the Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh- Dompreh.

According to him, there are many rumours and speculations about the late president’s death, and so a probe will be necessary to clear all doubts.

Already four MPs led by the Majority Chief Whip had filed a private members motion demanding a bi-partisan probe into the demise of Atta Mills who passed on while serving as president of Ghana.

The late Mills died after his return to Ghana from the US for medical care in July 2012.

Speaking on Accra based radio station monitored by DGN Online, Annoh-Dompreh who is the MP for Nsawam-Adoagyir in the Eastern region said an investigation into circumstances leading to the death of Atta Mills would help bring finality to rumours surrounding his demise.

According to him, “We are getting more of our members who have expressed interest, so it is going to be more than the four,” he said.

He refuted claims that the decision to cause a probe into the matter is politically motivated, saying that “We need to significantly appreciate the fact that he was the Head of State, therefore regardless of the time that has elapsed, to the extent that the matter has not been resolved and even within the country people still talk about it, we believe that we must as a matter of urgency get to the bottom of it. We are not casting any aspersions or clothed in any ulterior motives,” he said.

Although the cause of his death was not released, Atta Mills’s office announced that he died hours after being taken ill.

His brother, Dr. Cadman Mills, later disclosed that he had died from complications of a massive hemorrhagic stroke resulting from a brain aneurysm.

By Vincent Kubi