AU Holds Talks With Madagascar Over Covid-19 Medicine

The African Union is holding talks with Madagascar on a herbal remedy for coronavirus.

The talks, being held with officials of Madagascar’s embassy in Addis Ababa are with the view of obtaining technical data regarding the safety & efficacy of a herbal remedy.

The Covid-19 Organics was recently announced by Madagascar for the reported prevention & treatment of COVID-19.

Once furnished with the details, Africa CDC (Centre for Disease Control) is to review the scientific data gathered on the safety & efficacy of the COVID-19 Organics.

This review will be based on global technical & ethical norms to garner the necessary scientific evidence regarding the performance of the tonic.

The AU Commissioner for Social Affairs Amira El Fadil reportedly convened a meeting with the Chargé d’Affaires of the Republic of Madagascar Eric Randrianantoandro on 30th April at which it was agreed that the member state would furnish the African Union with necessary details regarding the herbal remedy.

These developments follow the participation of Madagascar’s President, Andry Rajoelina in a teleconference Meeting of the Bureau of the Assembly of AU Heads of State and Government with the Chairpersons of the AU Regional Economic Communities (RECs) on 29 April 2020, in which he participated as Chairperson of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), and where he made a presentation to his peers regarding the herbal remedy.

The teleconference was convened by President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa of the Republic of South Africa, and Chairperson of the African Union (AU), and had the aim of apprising the Chairpersons of the RECs about the actions and initiatives undertaken by the African Union in response to the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the continent. The meeting also provided a platform for the Chairpersons of the RECs to brief the Bureau about regional measures taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Melvin Tarlue