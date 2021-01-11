Auditions For 2021 Talented Kidz Begins On Jan. 18

Francis Doku

Ghana’s leading television channel, TV3 Network, has this week announced preparations to commence this year’s edition of its popular television kids talent reality show, Talented Kidz.

Auditions for this year’s edition of the popular show will take place this month in Takoradi, Kumasi, and Accra.

The auditions will take place on 18th and 19th January 2021 at Connect FM (Pipe Ano) in Takoradi, then on 21st and 22nd January at Akoma FM (by the Mall) in Kumasi, with final auditions taking place at the premises of TV3 Network in Accra on 24th and 25th January 2021.

Going into its twelfth edition, Talented Kidz is open to children between the ages of seven and 12 with different talents including dancing, singing, acting, acrobatics, magic, spoken word, poetry, and others.

The organisers have urged parents and guardians of children hoping to participate in this year’s edition to send a 30 seconds performance video to WhatsApp number 0542 448 297 before the audition dates.

The General Manager for MG Television, Francis Doku said, “Talented Kidz is a platform created to develop children with various talents. Over the years, we have had participants of the show making a great impact and contribution to society after the show.

“One of them is DJ Switch, the winner of season eight who is now a global star and made it onto the list of 50 Global Influential Women changing the world.”

Mr. Doku also mentioned Season 10 winner, Nakeeyat Abdul Dramani Sam, who is currently a Sanitation Ambassador for the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources as well as season one’s Awal Mohammed who is now one of the nation’s most gifted rappers.