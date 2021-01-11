Make-Up Reality Show To Hit Ghana Soon

Cynthia Afia Kwofie

Inner Works Creation in collaboration with Askof Productions Limited is set to host the first-ever make-up reality show in the year 2021 to train both professional and amateur make-up artistes.

The reality show is targeted at amateur make-up business starters who aspire to become professionals, and seeks to equip them with the requisite knowledge in the field.

The grand launch of the reality show according to the organisers will take place on January 19 and all the stakeholders in the beauty business are expected to gather and share thoughts about ways to thrive in the industry.

Madam Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, Chief Executive Officer of Askof Productions, in an interview with the GNA Entertainment said, “The platform offers amateurs the opportunity to learn from the right sources.”

She observed that a lot of young ladies had ventured into the make-up business with little or no knowledge about professional make-up.

Madam Cynthia Afia Kwofie, Chief Executive Officer of Inner Works Creation said the reality show was geared towards empowering women in the beauty business so that they can realise their dreams and aspirations.

She said the goal of the reality show was to educate, inspire and unearth the make-up passion hidden in the youth.

“Something like this has never been done before, that is why we decided to partner Askof Productions Limited due to their impressive works in the production of reality shows.

“The groundwork has been put together and we shall announce details at the launch,” she said.

She, however, charged her colleagues in the profession to be more open-minded and take advantage of the technological world to enable them market themselves on the global market.

She added that the reality show would take participants through various topics such as self-application, airbrush, theatrical, special effects, and many other advanced themes.