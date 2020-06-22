Autopsy Report On Murdered Ofankor Tenant Ready, As Court Warns Family

The autopsy report on Benjamin Okyere, the musician and a tenant allegedly murdered by his landlord over rent at Ofankor, is ready, the police said on Monday.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Stephen Ahialey, told the Abeka District Court that the Police would soon forward the report to the Attorney General’s Office.

The Court also took time to explain to three family members of the deceased the legal processes before judgment is delivered.

It said it would not hesitate to order the arrest of sympathizers who throng the Court to make noise and cause mayhem.

In the absence of Stephen Nana Kamkam, the accused, the matter was adjourned to July 6.

Kamkam, a businessman, was picked up by the police when he allegedly shot and killed Okyere, his tenant, over rent on May 25, this year.

Kamkam, also known as Nii Kojo Konim Obio-Cyhoera, has provisionally been charged with the murder of Benjamin Okyere, a musician. His plea has been preserved by the Court.

At the last sitting, the Prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Ahialey, said the deceased was a musician who lived at Ofankor Spot-M and Kamkam, his landlord, who was into real estate, also resided at the same area.

Prosecution said two years ago, the deceased rented an apartment from the accused but the tenancy expired on May 24, this year.

He said Okyere opted for renewal of the tenancy agreement, which Kamkam accepted but later changed his mind and, therefore, asked Okyere to vacate the apartment, asking him to leave and hand over the keys.

Prosecution said on the afternoon of May 25, Kamkam took his loaded pump action gun, hired a taxi and went to the residence of Okyere.

On reaching the venue, he alighted and the taxi driver left. Kamkam then called Okyere at the gate and requested him to hand over the keys to the apartment to him.

Prosecution said the deceased, who knew the behaviour of Kamkam, had earlier called one John Bosco Kotah, a Police Officer friend, on phone to go to his aid.

He said when Kotah arrived, he saw Kamkam in possession of the weapon so he got scared and rushed to Okyere’s room and picked a phone to call another police friend to assist them.

Chief Inspector Ahialey said by then the deceased was at the main gate with the accused and without any provocation Kamkam opened fire and shot Okyere four times at close range.

He said when Kotah heard the gun shots, he came out of the room only to see the accused running away and he chased Kamkam to a distance but being scared the accused might harm him, he returned to attend to Okyere.

Prosecution said Okyere was rushed to Anecja Hospital at Tantra Hills and later brought to the Achimota Mile Seven Police Station where a formally lodged a complaint.

He said Okyere was subsequently rushed to the Police Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Chief Inspector Ahialey said a team of policemen, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police, George Asare, proceeded to the crime scene and saw human blood splattered at the entrance of the main gate to the deceased’s apartment.

Four spent AA cartridges were retrieved at the scene and the accused was later arrested at his residence at Ofankor Spot-M.

Two pump action guns, loaded with seven and eight rounds of cartridges, respectively, were found in his room.

–GNA