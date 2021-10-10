Avian Influenza Outbreak In Eastern Region

Dr Patrick Kumah Aboagye

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has recorded an outbreak of Avian Influenza in the Eastern Region of the country.

According to the GHS office in the region, veterinary officers in the Nsawam Adoagyiri Municipality detected the outbreak of the influenza virus on two farms.

A press release signed by Dr John Ekow Otoo, deputy regional director, Public Health, said all birds on the two farms had been destroyed and preliminary disinfection initiated.

The GHS therefore urged people with acute lower respiratory illness, fever and shortness of breath to visit health facilities for Avian Influenza test.

The GHS said the disease was highly infectious and urged the public to avoid contact with persons suspected or confirmed to be infected.

The Heath service also cautioned the public against the consumption of raw or undercooked poultry products in the areas where Avian Influenza infections in animals or humans had been suspected or confirmed in the last month.

The release said all suspected cases should be reported, managed in isolation, contacts traced, and samples taken for confirmation.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri