Stonebwoy, Diana Hamilton, Gyakie, Others Win GMA-UK Awards

MULTI-TALENTED Ghanaian Dancehall artiste, Livingstone Etse Satekla, better known by his stage name Stonebwoy, Diana Hamilton, among other musicians have won this year’s edition of Ghana Music Awards UK.

The awards ceremony has held on Saturday, 9 October 2021 at the Royal Regency, London.

The 5th edition of Ghana Music Awards –UK was organized to celebrate and appreciate pioneers of Ghanaian music and to reward individuals who, in diverse ways, have raised the standard of Ghanaian music.

The ‘Baafira’ composer, Stonebwoy beat the likes of Shatta Wale, Epixode, Kaphun, Samini, Ras Kuuku, and Larruso to win the enviable Reggae/Dancehall artist of the year award.

Gospel artist Diana Hamilton won the gospel song of the year and gospel artist of the year with her song “Adom”.

Diana Hamilton after receiving the award expressed her deepest appreciation to the church of Pentecost and the organizers of the award for the great honor.

“It’s such a great privilege to be awarded on this day, am much grateful to the church of Pentecost, Ghanaians, and GMA-UK awards organizers for this awards, am very honor”.

Songbird Gyakie and Mr. Drew won the Afrobeats/Afropop artist of the year category, Mix Masta Garzy as Producer of the year, Cina Soul as the vocalist of the year, Kidi as Male Vocalist and Popular song of the year ‘Say Cheer”, Keche as Best Group of the year.

Medikal as Rapper of the year, Shatta Wale Raggae song of the year with ‘1 Don’, Reggie N Bollie as UK-based Artist of the year, Akwaboah as Highlife artist of the year,’Ekorso’ by Kofi Jamar as song of the year.

The event also witnessed performances from artists such as Okesse 1, Fameye, DianaHamilton, Hajia4Real, DopeNation, Medikal, Gyakie, Kofi Jamar, and a host of other celebrated musicians.

The artists set the entire venue agog when they mounted the stage and treated fans to unforgettable performances, one after the other.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke