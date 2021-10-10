John Kumah Cuts Sod For Construction of Football Pitches

John Kumah flanked with the community chiefs cutting the sod for the commencement of the football pitch

The Deputy Minister of Finance, also the Member of Parliament for Ejisu, in the Ashanti Region, John Ampotuah Kumah has cut the sod for the construction of five modern football pitches to improve sporting infrastructure in his constituency.

The first phase will see the construction of a multi-purpose sports facility comprising of a Football park, a volleyball, handball pitches, and a basketball court in the following areas such as; Tikrom, Krapa, Besease, Onwe, and Kwaso respectively.

At the sod-cutting ceremony, the Deputy Finance Minister disclosed that the project is expected to be completed in six months.

Mr. Kumah reiterated his desire to develop all pitches in the constituency, however, he has disclosed ten pitches will be tackled this year.

He explained that “Astroturf is a modern football pitch, naturally grown pitches but well maintained to improve on all the sporting facilities and infrastructure that we have in the constituency. So all the pitches that we have in the constituency are going to be developed. This year, we want to tackle about 10 but the first phase is five which is what we are doing at the same time”.

He continued that, “Sports development is one of the key job creation opportunity that we can have and the government wants to focus and as Member of Parliament I have seen the talent that we can develop from the Ejisu constituency”

“The youth love football but the football facilities are not adequate and so in every community, we want to have a standard football pitch, properly green, maintained so that the young people will be able to pursue their talent”.

He disclosed every pitch will have boreholes to have a constant water supply to maintain the various pitches when completed.

“The idea is not just football pitch but we are doing multi-purpose pitches as well to promote basketball, volleyball, and all kind of games to help the youth build career out of it.

“For us, it’s an opportunity to groom talents in our constituency so that we will also get the opportunity to supply good footballers into our various national teams” he concluded.

BY Daniel Bampoe