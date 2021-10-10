‘Don’t Import American LGBTQ Values Into Ghana”- Sam George on CNN

Sam George

GHANAIAN POLITICIAN and Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George has warned the diplomatic corps in support of the LGBTQ+ society not to import Americans Values into Ghana.

Sam George made this defensive statement in an interview with CNN “Exchange” program conducted by Kenyan journalist Larry Madowo on the Anti-gay bill currently before parliament.

The lawmaker who defended the Anti-gay bill stressed that the bill is supported by the House of Chiefs in Ghana including the traditional councils of Ningo – Prampram.

“The Ghana House of Chiefs frowns on the activities of the LGBTQ+ society and individual found engaging in that sinful act will be punished because it is a criminal offense according to section 104 of our criminal offense act, “ he said.

Sam George drew the attention of the host to instances of deaths in America concerning other issues, Madowo asked that he remains focused because the interview was about Ghana, to which the lawmaker replied.

“If this is about Ghana, then stop trying to import American values into the reasoning of Ghanaian values. This country had never favoured homosexuality, and as borne in the Ghanaian laws and customs, the culture was not meant to thrive in the country”.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke