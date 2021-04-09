Avornyo Residents Celebrate New Classroom Block

Residents of Avornyo, a farming community in the Adansi Akrofuom District of the Ashanti Region, have expressed delight at the construction of a three-unit classroom block undertaken by the assembly.

Odikro of the area, Daniel Avornyo said they have been overwhelmed by the pace of development in the district and praised President Akufo-Addo and the District Chief Executive, Maurice Jonas Woode, for the infrastructure.

Speaking at the commission of the newly constructed school block, the Odikro stated that they had witnessed infrastructural development in the education sector since 2018, saying “parents and school children can now heave a sigh of relief since they will no longer travel 4 km to attend school in neighbouring communities.”

“We are really grateful to you, the DCE, the President and your government for coming to our aid,” the Odikro said.

Mr. Woode, on his part, indicated that the Avornyo D/A School block was part of the uncompleted projects that were bequeathed to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government after the district was carved out of the Adansi South District in 2018.

He said he will continue to show commitment towards the development of educational infrastructure in the area to improve the quality of education in the district.

“So far, we have built and completed classroom blocks for Yaw Owusukrom D/A Junior High School, Kramokrom Basic School and Kofi Gyaame Basic School which we came to meet. Again, we have started and completed the Amponyaase and the Aboagyekrom schools’ blocks among others,” he disclosed.

Mr. Woode said the district would see more infrastructure projects in the second term of President Akufo-Addo’s administration and called for support for the government.

He said the Avornyo D/A School block was financed through the assembly’s share of the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) at the cost of GH¢165,325.

He said 60 dual desks, four tables and chairs for teachers, books, pencils and crayons for pupils in kindergarten and class one have been handed over to the school management to ensure smooth teaching and learning.

