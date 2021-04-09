Aguero Considers Tottenham Move

Sergio Aguero

Sergio Aguero will consider a shock move to Tottenham once his Manchester City contract expires at the end of the season, according to fresh reports.

The City legend has confirmed he will not be continuing with the club and is set to move on to pastures new for the final years of his career.

But Aguero, 32, is determined to remain in the Premier League and Tottenham are one of the clubs he would consider playing for in order to make this a reality, according to the Telegraph.

As previously reported by Sportsmail, Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea currently stand as frontrunners to take on the veteran striker as a free agent this summer.

Yet the Telegraph now outline that Aguero “is willing to forego Champions League football” and would see Spurs as a potential destination as a result.

The north London club currently sits sixth in the table on 49 points from 30 matches, three points behind London rivals West Ham who at present occupy fourth.

Following a poor spell of form under boss Jose Mourinho, Spurs are now seen as outsiders to register a top four finish with a run of tough fixtures on the horizon.

Spurs are likely to be in the market for an elite level striker this summer, with rising talk of talisman Harry Kane being prepared to officially call time on his spell with the club and seek a big move.

Kane’s exit could likely trigger a merry-go-round of elite strikers exchanging clubs, with the England captain also being linked as a potential long-term replacement for Aguero at the Etihad.

Despite the Argentine also being hotly tipped to return to LaLiga and link up with Lionel Messi at Barcelona, he is said to be “desperate to remain in the Premier League” in order to smash more historic records.

The 32-year-old currently sits in fourth spot in the Premier League’s leading scorer’s charts, with his 181 goals just six behind Andy Cole’s 187 in third.

Alan Shearer’s 260 strikes may be an unreachable objective for Aguero, but a further two or three years in England could see him pass Wayne Rooney’s tally of 208.