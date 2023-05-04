‘Awards Schemes Not Money-Making Ventures’

Kojo Soboh

Renowned event organiser and executive director of the EMY Africa/Carbon AV, Kojo Soboh, has bemoaned the unending awards schemes organised in the country.

These schemes, according to him, when not checked could have severe consequences for Ghana’s entertainment industry.

Speaking in an interview monitored by BEATWAVES, the 2022 African Hospitality and Tourism Influencer indicated that some event organisers design awards schemes with no proper laid down procedures but with the intention to siphon money from innocent people who are desperate to be recognised, making the industry unwholesome for legitimate awards organisations.

According to him, there is the need for regulators to design tailor-made solutions to sideline these event organisers who have no pedigree in the industry and are not credible.

“The proliferation of awards schemes in Ghana has become a source of concern for many people as some award organisers seem to use their schemes to exploit nominees and their fans.

“For some people, a lot of the mushrooming awards are not serving any good purpose for the arts industry, and for that matter should be scrapped,” he said.

Kojo Soboh also acknowledged award programmes such as the VGMA, EMY awards, 3Music, and Glitz Awards.

“These are awards that we can say they are doing well, it is very well represented and people respect them because of their years of service compared to others that are meant to make money. But then I think there should be some regulation to check that space,” he noted.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke