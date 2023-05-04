Chief Pledges To Promote Education

The Paramount Chief addressing his people

The Ahanta Traditional Area’s Paramount Chief, Otumfuo Baidoo Bonsoe XVI, has committed to improve education in the area by encouraging the youth to take education more seriously.

According to the Overlord of Ahantaland, the decision would provide a brighter future for the youth because education is the foundation of social growth.

“Education is the only key to development and with the needed support, even brilliant but needy students could achieve success in their endeavours.

“It is my wish that one day we will have students from Ahantaland participating and winning the annual National Maths and Science quiz,” he said.

The Paramount Chief was addressing the people of Ahanta at a well-attended mini-durbar organised in his honour at Busua in the Ahanta West Municipality of the Western Region.

The durbar was preceded with a colourful procession through the principal streets of the area.

He pointed out that it was about time the youth of Ahanta with the requisite qualification got employment in some of the companies operating in the traditional area.

“If you are a youth with the requisite qualification and you want a job in companies operating in our area, let me know so that I can lead you to help seek employment for you,” he indicated.

He reiterated the need for chiefs in the Ahanta area to ensure that all chieftaincy matters are resolved amicably.

“I believe that this will help bring peace among the people in our various communities and ensure the accelerated development of Ahantaland,” he stressed.

Some of the residents praised the Paramount Chief for his resolve to promote education and to bring massive development in the traditional area.

According to them, they have no doubt that the newly installed Paramount Chief would continue to ensure the completion of all development projects initiated by his predecessors within communities in the traditional area.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Busua