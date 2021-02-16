Awuah Dankwa Donates To Atiwa West Schools

Samuel Awuah presenting some of the books

THE founder of Awuah Dankwa Education Foundation (ADEF), Samuel Awuah Dankwa, has donated learning materials to six basic schools in the Atiwa West District of the Eastern Region.

The items included over 5,000 exercise books, drawing books, textbooks, story books, pencils, pens, crayons and dictionaries to the schools.

Also, to help in the fight against Covid-19 infections in the schools, the foundation further donated over 60 gallons of hand sanitizers, 300 pieces of bottled hand sanitizers, several packs of tissue papers and over 800 pieces of nose masks to the beneficiary schools.

The beneficiary schools included Akyem Bomaa Presby Primary School, Akyem Bomaa DA Junior High School, Abomosu Presby Primary School, Abomosu Presby Junior High School, Kwabeng Presby Primary School, and Kwabeng Presby Junior High School, all in the Atiwa West District.

Donating the items to the schools at separate events last week, Mr. Dankwa urged the pupils to take their studies seriously.

He encouraged them to rise above any difficulties they might be facing now and fix themselves fully to their academic work, be obedient in order to grow to become useful citizens to their community and the entire country.

Mr. Dankwa informed the pupils and teachers that the ADEF would continue to support brilliant but needy students to pursue their education to the tertiary education level and therefore they should work hard to take advantage of this opportunity.

The Queen mother of Akyem Bomaa, Nana Dr. Boatemaa Korama, implored the pupils to study hard as their parents and other benevolent people such as Mr. Dankwa did their best to support their education.

Nana Dr. Korama, who is a lecturer at the University of Ghana, told the school children that with determination and hard work they would be able to achieve their dreams in life.

The CEO of the foundation, Richmond Amoako, said the foundation had plans to open a library and an ICT centre in the community, and was currently working on the building.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Akyem – Boama