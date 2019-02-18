Ayawaso Probe: Guns Firing Lasted 15 Minutes

DSP Samuel Kojo Azuku



THE FIRING of gunshots from the compound of Delali Kofi Brempong, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency by-election lasted for a period of 15 minutes.

Commander of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Unit of the National Security, DSP Samuel Kojo Azuku made this known as he appeared before the Justice Emile Short’s Commission of Inquiry probing the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency by-election shootings on Monday at Osu Castle in Accra.

He said he heard about 20 to 30 gunshots fired from the compound on January 31, 2019 when the election was held.

According to him, the shots were fired by persons in the compound apparently to “clear the mess” that was there.

He did not tell what the mess he was referring to but said there were alleged stockpile of guns in the compound on that day from intelligence National Security gathered.

According to him, the incessant firing upon arrival at the area, made national security operatives who he was leading to abandon their intended plan of action and called for police reinforcement.

He stated that police entered the compound upon arrival.

Asked whether the police took the stockpile of guns when they entered the compound, he said he was not privy to that information because the police investigation department was still investigating.

He said national security officers moved in the constituency on that day for confidence building.

Asked by Prof. Henrietta Mensah Bonsu on whose confidence he was building on that day, he said the security operatives had intelligence that some individuals had infiltrated the constituency to disturb the peace of the area.

Prof. Mensah Bonsu then put it to him that their presence in the area was not confidence building but confidence sapping.

He responded that their activity was not to intimidate anyone but to prevent anybody who has a nefarious plan to cause trouble.

He stated that some individuals had plan to foment violence in the area.

BY Melvin Tarlue