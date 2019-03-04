Ayawaso Probe: Hausa-Speaking Suspect Turned Away





ONE OF the suspects and victims of the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency by-election shooting has been prevented from testifying before the Justice Emile Short Commission.

That was after his lawyer, Francis Sosu had signaled that he wanted to testify in Hausa.

About two men were brought along to interpret for him into English.

But it turned out that the Commission was not notified.

It was only after the victim and suspect, Hamidu Amadu, was handed the Qu’ran to swear an oath before testifying that it came to the Commission’s attention that he could not speak English and that he wanted to testify in Hausa.

Chairman of the Commission, Justice Short quickly stopped him from swearing the oath.

His lawyer tried to explain to the Commission but to no avail.

Justice Short was of the view that the Commission needed an interpreter that it can trust and rely on.

“We have to arrange to get an interpreter,” he said, as he asked the victim to leave and return when the Commission got an interpreter.

The Justice Short’s Commission is probing the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency by-election shooting incident on January 31, 2019.

BY Melvin Tarlue