Kotoko Tear Nkana Apart

Kotoko players jubilating after scoring their third goal

KUMASI ASANTE Kotoko returned to winning ways as they walloped Nkana FC 3-0 to give a lifeline to their Africa campaign at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi yesterday.

Having lost 1-3 to Nkana one week ago in far away Zambia, Kotoko critically needed a victory to return into contention for a slot for qualification from their Africa Confederation Cup group.

Backed by their red army supporters, Kotoko started the game on a brighter note as they broke the deadlock in the fourth minute through Fatawu Safiu’s sublime free-kick from outside the box.

The goal seems to have gingered Kotoko, who made some changes in the team that played Nkana last week, as they pushed more men forward in search for a crucial second goal.

Top striker Sogne Yacouba came close into scoring but goalkeeper Kevin Malunga always had answers to his tricks, as he prevented the striker from registering his name on the scoring sheet.

Kotoko’s pressure eventually paid dividends as Emmanuel Gyamfi shot the ball from close range after Martin Antwi had dribbled past two markers and delivered an incisive cross into the goal area in the 23rd minute.

That was the last action of Emmanuel Gyamfi as he suffered an injury and so he was replaced by Kwame Boahen, who also performed well.

Two minutes later, Kotoko had put the game beyond the reach of Nkana FC as Martin Antwi’s free-kick from the touch line managed to pass through a forest of defenders to zoom into the yawning net.

After the recess, Nkana FC came into the picture as they tried to, at least, find a consolation goal, but Kwame Bonsu and the rest of the Kotoko squad always frustrated them.

The crucial win has helped Kotoko to climb the league log from the bottom to second position. Kotoko next play group leaders Al Hilal in Kumasi next Sunday.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr.,

Kumasi