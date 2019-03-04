Gov’t Gives Coach Eshun Befitting Funeral

Isaac Asiamah (9th left standing) with some of the old players and officials

The Youth & Sports Ministry has organised a befitting funeral service for the late Coach John Eshun, former Black Stars captain, at the Railway Grounds, Essikado, Sekondi over the weekend.

In his tribute, Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah said, “On November 6, 2018, the country lost one of its greatest sporting heroes. The news of his demise was received with deep grief at the ministry.

“Soft-spoken off the field, an imposing figure on it, John Eshun represented the country with pride and dignity every time he donned the national colours. A man who demonstrated unrivaled commitment to the national cause and an exemplary dedication that all should aspire to.

“John Eshun captained the Senior National team (Black Stars) from 1968 to 1974 and also captained Africa 11 from 1974 to 1975. He again played at the Olympics Games in Mexico in 1968 and Munich, Germany in 1972.”

He added, “With his vast knowledge and experience, John Eshun was instrumental in preparing and developing various football teams in Ghana since 1981, including Eleven Wise, Accra hearts of Oak, Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Accra Great Olympic, Real Tamale United and the Black Queens and later became head coach of Ebusua Dwarfs Football Club in Cape Coast.

“His contribution to football will be much appreciated with immense gratitude.

“On behalf of the government and the people of Ghana, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, we commiserate with the family of John Eshun on this unfortunate loss.”

The well-attended funeral saw former players, coaches and football administrators like Rev. Osei Kofi, Ibrahim Sunday, Awuley Quaye Snr., Opoku Nti, Malik Jabir, Kuuku Dadzie, Dan Oppong, Kofi Abbrey, Samuel Francis Oti Akenteng, NSA boss Prof. Twumasi, among others, gracing the event.