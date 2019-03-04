Multimedia Grabs Top Sports Host

MAESTRO

DAILY GUIDE SPORTS has intercepted a report of a top sports presenter joining multimedia (Asempa Sports) for a colossal signing-on fee of GH¢100,000.

Nicknamed Maestro, Obeng Kwaku is expected to start work today as the co-host of Asempa Sports Morning Show.

Until his appointment, the former Hot FM sports show host demonstrated brilliance when he stood in for Asempa Sports regular host Benedict Kwadwo Mensah (Moshoosho) on public holidays.

His strong voice and versatility regarding radio presentation makes him one of Ghana’s finest.

Recently, his high sense of duty arrested the attention of Asamoah Gyan, Black Stars captain, to hand him (Maestro) the spokesperson for the celebrated striker.

A source close to the sports presenter said, “He has really worked his way through; hard work, indeed, pays. He has demonstrated over the years that he has what it takes to get to the top.

“I have no doubt that he will excel, I believe his vast experience and unique style when it comes to presentation will compliment the good works of his new colleagues.

“He has told me, he has researched a lot and promised to spice up and contribute his quota to take the morning show a notch higher.”