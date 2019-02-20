Ayawaso Probe: ‘Hawks’ Were In NDC’s Candidate House

IT HAS been alleged that members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) ‘deadly’ vigilante group, the ‘Hawks’ were in the residence of the NDC’s candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency by-election.

They are believed to be part of the persons who provoked the shooting incident that took place at the residence of NDC’s candidate, Delali Kwasi Brempong.

Director of Operations at National Security, Colonel Michael Kwadwo Opoku made this known to the Justice Emile Short’s Commission of Inquiry probing the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency by-election shooting incident on January 31, 2019.

The incident reportedly left six persons injured on that day of the election won by NPP’s candidate, Lydia Seyram Alhassan.

The Director is appearing before the Justice Emile Short’s Commission today, February 20, to give testimonies into the circumstances leading to the shooting incident on January 31, 2019 during the by-election.

He said particularly, Chairman of the ‘Hawks’ was in the residence that day and other members of the NDC were also at the residence.

He alleged that per the report submitted to him so far, the Hawks and the other members of the NDC present at the residence started throwing stones at the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team that visited the residence after they had intelligence that some weapons were being kept at the NDC’s candidate’s residence.

He said the stones throwing ended with gun shootings and that SWAT team fired six shots from their AK47.

BY Melvin Tarlue