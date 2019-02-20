Ayawaso Probe: ‘There Were No Guns In My House’- Delali Brempong

Delali Kwasi Brempong

NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election has denied that there were stockpile of weapons in his house during the by-election.

Delali Kwasi Brempong’s told the Justice Emile Short Commission of Inquiry probing the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election shootings that he is a pharmacist by profession and has no business dealing with guns.

He said the National Security operatives went to his house on that day and wounded innocent supporters “who came to support me in the by-election.”

“I am a pharmacist by profession and will have no business at all acquiring fire arms,” he told the commission.

He added that “in my life I have never lawfully or unlawfully acquired fire arms.”

He continued that he had no knowledge of bringing guns to his house.

According to him, he left home around 7:00am to monitor the polling stations and had calls from his son that people were trooping to the house.

Initially, he said he did not take the call seriously, but after 15 to 20 minutes, his son called again telling him that there were gun firings in the area.

He said upon arriving at his house, there were pools of blood all over.

According to him, 15 strayed bullets were shot from the Bawaleshie JHS’s direction.

The Bawaleshie JHS was used as one of the polling stations.

He said eight trees in front of his house had bullet marks and four other cars parked in front his house had bullet marks.

He stated that his house has seven bedrooms and private offices, with one being used by his son for internet services.

BY Melvin Tarlue