Ayawaso Probe: NDC Candidate Contradict EC Boss

Delali Kwasi Brempong



NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency by-election has contradicted the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission.

The EC boss, Jean Mensa had told the Justice Emile Short’s Commission that the residence where the shooting incident took place on January 31, 2019 during the by-election was 140 metres away from the Bawaleshie Junior High School which was one of the polling station.

But Delali Kwasi Brempong appearing before the Justice Emile Short’s Commission of Inquiry on Wednesday February 20, that his house is only about 50-60 metres away from the JHS.

He stressed that the distance between his house and the JHS is quite close and less than 100 metres.

He gave his house address as No. 5 Freetown Close which is just behind Bawaleshie JHS used as one of the 137 polling stations for the polls.

According to him, he left house that fated day at about 7:00am “to convince myself that polling agents were at posts.”

BY Melvin Tarlue