I Haven’t Spoken To Sam George – Delali Brempong

NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election, Delali Kwasi Brempong has stated that he has not spoken to the Member of Parliament, Sam George since the day of the by-election during which the latter was allegedly slapped twice.

Sam George, the NDC Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram was in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency on January 31, 2019 to support Mr. Brempong who was contesting NPP’s candidate, Lydia Seyram Alhassan who won the election.

Mr. George was slapped by a purported National Security Operative.

But since then, the man for whom he visited the constituency and received ‘dirty’ slaps, has not spoken to him to inquiry how he is faring.

Mr. Brempong told the Justice Emile Short’s Commission of Inquiry probing the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency by-election shootings on Wednesday February 20 that apart from saying hi, he has not spoken to Sam George.

He noted that he said “hi” to Sam George on the day of the by-election but could not speak with him for long because he (Sam George) appeared to be in a hurry.

According to him, the mood and the manner in which Sam George was walking, made him feel that something ‘untoward’ was happening.

BY Melvin Tarlue