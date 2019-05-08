Ayawaso West MP Gives Car, Motorbikes To UG

The Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, has donated a car and two motorbikes to the University of Ghana (UG).

The donation was made to help the University and the Ghana Police Service beef up security on campus.

Last week, a level 400 student named Osei, was attacked by some men believed to be armed robbers along the road leading from Pentagon to Evandy hostel situated on the University of Ghana campus which falls under the MP’s constituency.

The victim was said to have been beaten mercilessly.

The armed men fled after the incident.

Presenting the items to the UG authorities, she noted that her outfit was committed to ensuring security on the University’s campus.

