Akufo-Addo Approves $230m For Railway Rolling Stocks

Minister of Railways Development, Joe Ghartey and the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

President Nana Akufo-Addo has approved an amount of $230 million for the purchase of standard gauge rolling stocks for Ghana’s railway sector.

The move is in line with his vision to modernize the sector.

Minister of Railways Development, Joe Ghartey, made this known to the media on Wednesday at the Information Ministry in Accra.

He says the stocks are to be in the country by August or September this year.

He announced that in addition to the stocks, Government was purchasing 30 locomotive coaches.

BY Melvin Tarlue