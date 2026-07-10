Ayew Inspires Black Maidens Ahead Of World Cup Qualifier Against Senegal

Former Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew, paid a surprise visit to the Black Maidens’ training camp, boosting the team’s morale ahead of their decisive FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifier against Senegal.

The veteran forward met with the players and technical staff as preparations continued for Saturday’s return leg at the Accra Sports Stadium, where Ghana will battle for a place at the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

Addressing the squad, Ayew urged the young players to seize the opportunity, remain confident, and represent Ghana with pride.

He encouraged the team to play with courage, discipline, and belief, reminding them that opportunities to compete on the world stage are rare. Ayew also stressed the importance of unity, urging the players to trust the work they have put in throughout the qualification campaign and give their all on the pitch.

“The entire country is behind you and believes you can qualify,” he told the team.

Black Maidens Management Committee Chairman, Nana Sarfo Oduro, praised Ayew’s visit, describing it as a timely source of inspiration ahead of one of the team’s biggest matches.

He said the presence of a player of Ayew’s stature had lifted the spirits of both the players and the technical team, providing an added boost as they prepare for the decisive encounter.

By Wletsu Ransford