Stonebwoy Headlines First London BHIM Festival

Stonebwoy

On August 15, 2026, BET Award-winning star, Stonebwoy, will lead the inaugural BHIM Festival with Ghanaian talents like Ofori Amponsah, DopeNation, Kwabena Kwabena, Samini, and United Kingdom (UK) artiste Stylo G.

Produced by his Burniton Music Group, the show celebrates BHIM Nation’s global rise and blends afrobeats, dancehall, and highlife for the diaspora. Stonebwoy also teased a remix of Ofori Amponsah’s 2010 hit ‘Odo Nwom’ with KiDi, calling it an honour, while tickets remain available via stonebwoy.live, AXS, and Ticketmaster amid surging demand.

In a post on X, Stonebwoy urged his music fans worldwide to endeavour to join him mark his first ever concert in London. The post read, “LONDON, I Am Coming Back Again. You’re about to witness Greatness and the Fire that never settles! @BHIMFESTIVAL, OVO Arena Wembley. AUG. 15. Make sure you lock in.”

BHIM Festival is the flagship annual concert organised by BHIM Nation, the fanbase and movement led by Ghanaian Dancehall/Reggae artiste Stonebwoy. It’s one of the biggest music festivals in Ghana and has become a major date on the country’s entertainment calendar, usually held towards the end of the year in Accra.

It brings together top Ghanaian and international acts on one stage.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke