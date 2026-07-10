44 Arrested In Kumasi Drug Network Swoop

Some of the suspects

A major police crackdown on an alleged narcotics syndicate operating in parts of Kumasi has led to the arrest of 44 suspects, including individuals accused of producing and distributing drug-laced products to university students.

The operation, which was carried out by the Inspector-General of Police’s Special Operations Team in collaboration with the Ashanti Regional Police Command, targeted known criminal hideouts and drug-related hotspots within the Kumasi Metropolis between July 3 and 5, 2026.

The suspects, comprising 41 males and three females, were picked up during the intelligence-led exercise in communities including Emena New Site, Boadi, Abuabo, Ash Town, Kodie, Bremang, Pankrono, Gyinyaase, and adjoining areas.

A statement issued by the Head of the Public Affairs Unit of Ashanti Regional Police Command, DSP Godwin Ahianyo, indicated that the operation uncovered what police described as a drug distribution network allegedly targeting students of tertiary institutions.

“Police intelligence indicates that the network had been operating around university communities,” the statement said.

Among the key suspects arrested is Emmanuel Duah, 24, who is alleged to have been producing cannabis-laced toffees, advertising them on online platforms and selling them mainly to students.

Another suspect, Richard Boateng, 45, is accused of producing cannabis-infused alcoholic beverages for distribution, while Frederick Agyei is alleged to have served as a major supplier of cannabis to university students.

The police also seized several suspected narcotics and other items during the operation.

The exhibits retrieved included 200 sachets of 225mg Tramadol tablets, quantities of 250mg Tramadol, 400 sealed wraps of dried leaves suspected to be narcotics, locally prepared fruit juice suspected to contain narcotic substances, and a refrigerator containing suspected narcotic concoctions.

Other items seized were Rizla rolling papers and nine casino jackpot machines believed to have been used for unlawful activities.

DSP Ahianyo said all exhibits had been secured for forensic examination and evidential purposes, adding that the suspects remained in police custody assisting with investigations.

The police said they were pursuing additional suspects believed to be connected to the network as efforts continued to dismantle every link in the alleged supply chain.

The Ghana Police Service assured parents, students, educational institutions, and the general public of its commitment to protecting communities from illicit drug trafficking and related crimes.

It further commended members of the public whose information helped in the operation and urged citizens to continue providing credible intelligence to assist in the fight against crime.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi