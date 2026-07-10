Day-Old Baby Abandoned On Plantain Farm

The rescued baby with a woman

Residents of Offinso Awisam in the Ashanti Region woke up to a shocking discovery on Tuesday after a day-old baby girl was found abandoned on a plantain farm, sparking police investigations to unravel the mystery behind the incident.

The helpless infant was discovered on a plantain farm behind a house by a woman, who immediately raised an alarm and reported the matter to the police.

An eyewitness, who spoke to DAILY GUIDE, said the baby was found alive and was rescued before police officers arrived at the scene.

The police subsequently took custody of the baby and have launched investigations to identify the mother and establish the circumstances that led to the abandonment.

Residents suspect the infant may have been abandoned by someone from outside the community.

According to them, a funeral held in the area recently attracted hundreds of mourners, and they believe the baby’s mother could have been among the visitors.

The residents have appealed to the police and child protection agencies to ensure the baby receives proper medical attention, care and protection while efforts are made to trace the mother.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

FROM David Afum, Offinso