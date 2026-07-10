Manchester United Agree £50m Andrey Santos Deal

Andrey Santos

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Chelsea to sign Brazilian midfielder, Andrey Santos, in a deal worth up to £50 million.

The transfer gathered pace after United expressed their interest over the weekend, with the two clubs quickly settling on terms. United will pay an initial £48 million, while a further £2 million in achievable add-ons could take the total value of the deal to £50 million. Chelsea have also secured a 10% sell-on clause.

Santos has been given the green light to undergo a medical ahead of completing the move to Old Trafford. He is expected to join fellow Brazilian Ederson, who is also set for a medical before sealing a £35 million transfer from Italian side Atalanta following Brazil’s exit from the World Cup.

The signing addresses a key area of concern for United, who prioritised strengthening their midfield after Casemiro left the club at the end of his contract. Their options were further reduced after Manuel Ugarte suffered a serious cruciate knee ligament injury, ruling him out for an extended period.

United explored moves for Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson and West Ham midfielder Mateus Fernandes, but both deals proved unsuccessful. Anderson’s valuation exceeded £110 million, while Fernandes opted to join Tottenham after they submitted an £85 million offer.

With Kobbie Mainoo still on World Cup duty with England, United were facing the start of pre-season with Mason Mount as their only experienced central midfielder.

Santos is set to become Chelsea’s third major departure of the summer, following the exits of Marc Cucurella to Real Madrid and Tyrique George to Everton.