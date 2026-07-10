Mahama Urges Black Stars To Show Greater Patriotism

President John Dramani Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has called on the Black Stars players to demonstrate greater patriotism and commitment whenever they represent Ghana, insisting that wearing the national jersey should be accompanied by pride in the country’s national symbols.

The President made the remarks following Ghana’s exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a narrow 1-0 defeat to Colombia.

Speaking in a light-hearted but firm tone, President Mahama expressed disappointment that some members of the Black Stars did not appear to sing the national anthem before matches, contrasting their conduct with players from other nations who passionately sang theirs.

He stressed that representing Ghana is a privilege that requires full commitment, adding that players who are unwilling to sing the national anthem should not be considered for national team selection.

Mahama’s comments have sparked renewed debate over the role of patriotism and national pride in the Black Stars, with many football fans weighing in on the expectations placed on players representing the country on the international stage.

Despite their Round of 16 disappointment, the Black Stars earned praise for their determined performances throughout the tournament, competing strongly against several of the world’s top teams before their campaign ended against Colombia.

Ghana will now shift focus to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, which begin in September 2026, as the four-time African champions aim to secure qualification for the continental showpiece.

By Wletsu Ransford