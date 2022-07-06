Ayikoi Otoo Steps Down From NPP Chairmanship Race

Former Attorney General, Joseph Ayikoi Otoo has withdrawn from the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) chairmanship race.

His withdrawal from the race at national delegates conference of the party is coming less than 10 days to the contest.

The Former High Commissioner to Canada though has been approved by the Election Committee of the party but he has rescinded his decision to contest the race.

DGN Online sources indicated that the former Attorney General has not succeeded in selling himself to the delegates.

However, addressing a press conference in Accra, the Chairman of the elections committee, Peter Mac Manu, indicated that the elections will not be affected by his decision.

“For me, he has brought a letter duly signed that he is withdrawing from the race and that nevertheless, his support for the party remains unshakeable,” Mr. Mac Manu said.

The remaining aspirants for the national chairman position are Prof. Christopher Ameyaw Akumfi, Stephen Ntim, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, and Akwasi Osei Adjei among others.

By Vincent Kubi