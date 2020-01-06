Ayisah Grabs Beatrice Nyarko Memorial Golf

John ‘Wonders’ (R) in a pose with the winners of the competition

A 66 gross score-five under handed the flagship prize (pros) of this year’s Beatrice Mawuli Nyarko golf tournament to L.A Ayisah at the Celebrity Golf Club.

Godwin Sai and Kojo Barnni tied, producing a one under score (70gross) to finish second in the second edition of the event.

It was Victor Brave-Mensah, who clinched the top most prize in the seniors’ category.

And for their individual brilliance, they left the club house with trophies, cash prizes and Tang Palace Hotel vouchers.

Yorku Korsah produced a 67 net score to topple Randy Adu-Gyamfi and E.K Ocansey in the men’s category.

The ladies’ category handed Jenny Hong Le the ultimate prize after a 68net score, beating Gladys Awuni (71) and Catherine Fabbi (76) in that order.

Former Tema Country Golf Club captain, Kwaku Okyere, finished first in the men’s senior event with 70net.

“This tournament as you are all aware is in memory of my late mother, Beatrice, who I never had the chance to know as she died in a car accident when I was a toddler,” the tournament director and captain of Professional Golf Association, John ‘Wonders’ Mawuli , said after the event.

“I would also like to pay tribute to founders of Celebrity Golf Club, Mr. and Mrs. Bill Tandoh, of blessed memory. I would like to thank Madam Hellen Ampah for her support, captain of the club Jeff Avoryotse, Francis Akwesi Opoku and all the executive members of the club. I would also like to thank Tang Hong of Tang Palace Hotel for the great support who is my boss, father figure and who I can relate to as a wonderful man for his support and assistance in making this event a possibility and such a success,” he added.

“Thank you, Morten Gade, Managing Director of Ghacem Ghana Limited, the nation builder and Miss Jacqueline Bankah, HR manager of Niche Chocolate. I want this tournament to be one of the biggest tournaments in Africa,” ‘Wonders’ Mawuli stated.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum