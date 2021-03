Ghana’s Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Minister-designate, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, has paid a working visit to one of the stadia of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

She toured the Education City Stadium on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

The Education City Stadium is one of 8 stadiums being built by the Qatari Authorities for the 2022 World Cup.

Madam Ayorkor Botchwey is in Qatar for a four-day official visit.

By Melvin Tarlue