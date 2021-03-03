Ayorkor Botchwey Thanks Qatar For Contributing To Ghana’s Development

Minister-designate for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, has thanked the Government of Qatar for the contributions made to vital areas of Ghana’s national development.

She specifically pointed out Qatar’s immense contributions to Ghana’s development in areas such as education, health care, energy, and donation of food items to the Ghanaian community in Doha at the height of the COVID-19 crisis and the building of mosques in Ghana.

Madam Ayorkor Botchwey offered the words of praises when she met the Prime Minister of Qatar, Khalid Bin Khalifa Bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, on the occasion of her official visit to Qatar.

She is in Qatar from 1st to 4th March, 2021, to deliver a message from President Nana Akufo-Addo to the Emir of Qatar.

During the meeting held on Wednesday, March 3, in Doha, she also commended the Government of Qatar for its efforts to build a resilient economy for the benefit of the people of Qatar.

She stated that the two countries could work towards closer trade and investment cooperation in the field of oil and gas as Qatar and Ghana are both oil producing countries.

She indicated that since Qatar was the world’s leading producer of oil and gas, an exchange programme in the form of capacity building in oil and gas between the two countries will be much appreciated.

In this regard, she thanked the Government of Qatar for warmly receiving a six-member Ghanaian team to the country to understudy its oil and gas revenue-monitoring infrastructure in 2019.

She recalled that Ghana and Qatar have enjoyed cordial bilateral relations long before the opening of our respective resident missions in 2017. Noted that the bonds of friendship between the two countries have since witnessed a steady growth.

Madam Ayorkor Botchwey refereed to the reciprocal visits of the two Heads of State; the visit of His Highness Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar in December 2017 to Ghana and the subsequent visit of H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to the State of Qatar, in November 2018, saying these high-profile visits between the two countries are evidence of our strong relations.

She expressed that the Government of Ghana appreciated the concrete steps taken by the two countries to enhance bilateral relations following the state visits.

She noted in particular, the various Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) concluded between the two countries, including the MOU on Regulation of Manpower Employment in the State of Qatar, which will streamline the recruitment of Ghanaian citizens who may wish to work in Qatar.

