Baafi Organises Health Screening For Police

Baafi with the officers undergoing the screening

THE DEPUTY Minister of Trade and Industry, Michael Okyere Baafi, has organised a medical screening exercise for police officers and their families in his constituency.

The exercise saw all the police officers and their families in the New Juaben South Municipality gathering at the forecourt of the Central Police Station to check their health statuses and get treatment for minor medical conditions.

Mr. Okyere Baafi, who is also the NPP MP for New Juaben South in the Eastern Region, said despite challenges that existed in the constituency, the health of the police officers remained paramount hence his decision to organise the screening exercise.

The MP also revealed that people found it difficult to frequently take health checks and wanted to encourage the public with the screening exercise.

“I believe the health of police officers matter for our peace and security and this is an assurance of my commitment to their wellbeing and good health.”

He expressed appreciation to the medical team from the regional hospital, led by Dr. Hectoria Awekeya; the Divisional Commander, Chief Supt. Kofi Adjei Tuadzra, and the police officers at the Koforidua division for participating in the exercise as part of the New Koforidua project.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Koforidua