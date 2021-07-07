Ghana Music Awards UK To Be Launched On July 23

Nii Ofori Tackie, aka DJ Alordia

This year’s edition of the Ghana Music Awards UK, which has won the hearts of music stakeholders in Ghana and Europe, will be launched in Accra on Friday, July 23, at the La Palm Beach Hotel.

The event seeks to foster the development of the Ghanaian music industry and reward the artistes, producers, recording labels and other industry professionals for their hard work, dedication and contribution to the progress of Ghana’s music industry.

The official launch of the awards is expected to attract musicians, stakeholders in the music and copyright sectors, journalists and some selected members of the public.

The launch, according to the organizers, will be used to unveil the nominees for this year’s event to be held in London later in the year. It will also witness live musical performances from some selected artistes.

The organisers of the awards scheme, Alordia Promotions and West Coast Promotions, will brief the media about the packages from the sponsors as well as the date and venue for this year’s event at the launch.

The organisers say the aim of the awards is to market Ghanaian music on the world music market, adding that this year’s event will be exciting; citing some changes in the event’s organisation.

They mentioned that preparations for this year’s edition are already underway and they are confident that it will be bigger and much better than previous years.

This year, the awards planning committee and the organisers plan to institute measures to continue to uplift the image of the prestigious award scheme.

By George Clifford Owusu