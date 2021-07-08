Baatsona Police Arrest 6 Nigerian Cyber Fraudsters

The Baatsona Police have rescued ten Nigerian nationals from six alleged traffickers at Coastal Estates down, on the Spintex road in Accra.

The suspects, also Nigerian nationals are; Amas Ekhosuehi, 24, Apostle Sunday, 27 from Akwa Ibom State, Monday Echeh, 25 from Edo State, Aboki O.C, 21 from Edo State, Patrick Odez, 26 from Cross River State and Henry Ochuko, 26 from Edo State.

Their victims are between the ages of 21 and 24 and from Edo State, Imo State, Nasarawa State, and Akwa Ibom State.

Some victims gave their names as; Andrew Musah and Amaborgwo Josiah both 24 and hail from Nasarawa State.

Head of Public Affairs Unit of the Accra Regional Police Command, DSP Effia Tenge, said on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at about 1600 hours, an SOS call to the police indicated that someone needed help from a house at Coastal Estate down, along the Spintex road.

She said Police followed up on the information to the scene and discovered that Amas and his five accomplices, had lured ten Nigerian young men into Ghana through the closed borders to engage them in cyber fraud activities.

DSP Tenge said the young men who looked pale and malnourished had several marks of assault on their backs.

She said the victims claimed they were lured in batches to Ghana to seek greener pastures.

However, they were camped in a house and prevented from going out.

DSP Tenge said they were also physically abused each time they requested for food or failed to swindle unsuspecting victims to send money.

The Police was able to retrieve 14 Laptops from the house where the victims had been camped, she said.

She said the Ghana Immigration Service and the Human Trafficking Unit was also providing the Police with all the necessary assistance.

The DSP said the suspects were currently in Police custody being processed for court as soon as possible.

GNA