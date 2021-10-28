Baby Abandoned at Agbaflome Near Akatsi

DSP Efia Tenge

Residents of Agbaflome, a suburb of Akatsi in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region have been thrown into a state of shock after news broke that a one-month-old baby has been abandoned on a farm in the community.

The incident which occurred last Wednesday, October 27, 2021 attracted a number of residents who wondered why the baby will be abandoned to his fate.

Confirming the incident, the Head of Public Affairs at the Volta Regional Police Command, DSP Efia Tenge explained that a distress call was made to the Akatsi District Police last Wednesday afternoon by a community member.

The person told the Police that they had found a baby dumped in a farm at Agbaflome, near Akatsi.

Personnel were quickly mobilised and dispatched to the location; which happens to be a cassava farm.

Police upon arrival found the baby boy naked wrapped in a piece of cloth under a cassava tree crying helplessly. The baby was rescued and taken to the Akatsi Municipal Hospital for examination.

She assured the baby is still in the care of the hospital, stable and in good health.

DSP Tenge noted that the Police is collaborating with all relevant stakeholders to locate the mother or relatives of the little boy to assist with investigation.

She, therefore, appealed to the public to assist with any relevant information that will help get to the bottom of the issue.

From Fred Duodu, Ho (k.duodu@yahoo.com)