2021 Job, Career, and Entrepreneurship Fair Held

Youth Employment Agency(YEA) officials at the Job, Career and Entrepreneurship Fair in Tamal

The Youth Employment Agency(YEA) has held a Job, Career, and Entrepreneurship Fair in Tamale in the Northern region for entrepreneurs and job seekers.

The purpose of the fair is to enable the Youth Employment Agency(YEA) to contribute its quota to the government in ensuring that unemployment is reduced in the country.

Prof. Haruna Mohammed, the Northern Regional Director of Youth Employment Agency(YEA), told journalists that about 427 job vacancies have been made available by over 60 companies across the country who graced the occasion to interview prospective job seekers and offer them employment.

According to him, another program called the entrepreneurship pitching and startup has been designed for businesses to put their ideas on paper and meet industry experts who will evaluate their business plan, and if approved startup capital will be provided to businesses that qualify.

“We are doing this not because we have to give out monies to people but because we want to support the private sector to be able to support the government so that we will be able to get more job opportunities also in the private sector because of the private sector.”

He indicated that the fair does not have an age limit or qualification and urged every Ghanaian entrepreneur to take advantage of the fair and come with their business ideas and proposals.

Prof. Mohammed disclosed that the job center office has been established in the region and that prospective job seekers and entrepreneurs can walk into their offices and have an interaction with their officials on daily basis.

The Director for Research and Planning at the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Mr. Agya Yaw Nsiah, said the Job center is a platform that connects employers and job seekers.

“We have brought a lot of businesses to Tamale to engage with job seekers and also provide employment opportunities .”

He noted that the Job, Career and Entrepreneurship Fair will provide opportunities for entrepreneurs and job seekers to learn how to prepare their CVs , how to prepare for interviews and how to job hunt.

Mr. Nsiah hinted that entrepreneurship is the order of the day noting that not all young persons are interested in working for people and that businesses will be supported with funds ranging from Gh 5,000 to Gh 30,000 should they qualify.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale