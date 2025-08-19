Back To North K Health Walk Draws Massive Crowd

Charles Taylor (L) others presented various prizes

The fourth edition of the Back to North K Health Walk has brought together over 300 participants from diverse backgrounds, who went through some principal streets in Accra to raise awareness about the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

The event kicked off at Holy Trinity Hospital, winding through some key areas in the Okaikoi South Constituency, including CMF Flat, Fadama Night Market, and Bubiashie Ola Bam Road, before culminating at the Awudome Astro Turf for a 30-minute aerobics session.

The event seamlessly transitioned into the Uncle T Gala Cup, a vibrant community gala that showcased young talents from local teams. Football legends Charles Asampong Taylor and Yaw Preko were in attendance, adding to the excitement.

Eight teams, including Kaneshie Real Madrid, Kantsean Hearts of Oak, and Bubiashie Kotoko, battled it out for the top prize. In the end, Kaneshie Real Madrid emerged victorious, defeating Avenor Bayern Munich 3-2 on penalties.

The event’s organisers, led by Nii Okunka Blejo, Development Chief of Sarpeiman, expressed their delight with the outcome.

Kuma Ajatse Koranteng, Human Resource Manager of Uncle T Limited, also praised the success of the event.

The Uncle T Gala Cup provided a platform for young players to showcase their skills and potentially become future stars in the football world.

From The Sports Desk