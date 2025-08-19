Okraku Visits Police Ladies Ahead Of Champions League Qualifiers

Kurt Okraku (in suit) with players and officials

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, has visited Police Ladies FC as they gear up for their maiden appearance in the 2025 CAF Women’s Champions League WAFU B Qualifiers.

He joined the reigning Ghanaian champions at the University of Ghana training grounds on Friday, August 15, where he observed the team’s preparations and offered words of encouragement.

He urged the players to remain confident and resilient as they head to Yamoussoukro, Côte d’Ivoire, for the sub-regional competition.

Mr. Simeon-Okraku also assured the squad of the Association’s full backing, charging them to fly the Ghanaian flag high.

“You have the quality and character to make history. Go out there and make the nation proud,” he told the team.

Police Ladies, drawn in Group B, will open their campaign against Nigeria’s Bayelsa Queens FC on Sunday, August 24.

They will later face Benin’s Sam Nelly and Togo’s ASKO, with their final group fixture against ASKO scheduled for Saturday, August 30.

The WAFU B qualifiers, slated for August 23 to September 4 at the Stade Charles Konan Banny in Yamoussoukro, will determine the zone’s sole representative for the 2025 TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Champions League.

The semifinals are set for Tuesday, September 2, with the final and third-place playoff on Saturday, September 5.

BY Wletsu Ransford