GMB25: Central Region’s Afedziwaa Saved From Eviction

Afedziwaa

LAST SUNDAY marked an eviction night during which Bubah, the representative from the North East Region, became the first contestant eliminated from Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) 2025 competition, just three weeks after the show began.

In a surprising turn of events, Afedziwaa, the representative from the Central Region, found herself up for eviction for the first time. However, she was ultimately saved by the judges due to her impressive performances over the past weeks.

Her nomination for eviction sent shockwaves through the viewing public, as the Central Region has never faced eviction during the initial rounds of the competition in previous seasons. This unexpected turn has left fans in disbelief.

Supporters have urged the Central Region to rally behind Afedziwaa, emphasising that her performances have been nothing short of spectacular. They believe that with sufficient votes, she has a strong chance of advancing to the finals and competing for the ultimate crown.

This week’s task was themed “Celebration (Funeral),” in which Afedziwaa brilliantly portrayed a bereaved linguist, chief, and Asafo leader, skillfully reenacting her region’s customs to honour the dead.

Judge Janet Sunkwa-Mills praised her for fully embodying the role and captivating the audience with her storytelling. Last week, Afedziwaa also won the award for Best Costume of the night.

Additionally, the night saw Ashanti Region’s Sika, Asakia from the Upper East Region, and Nana from Bono East Region winning the titles of Most Eloquent, Star Performer, and Best Costume, respectively.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke